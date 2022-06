LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A high five to Michigan State golfer James Piot off to a great start in the U. S. Open, a one under par 69 Thursday in the first round. Piot has struggled since winning the U. S. Amateur last August. But he putted well on Thursday and now with some momentum Friday he has a great shot to make the cut and earn a pay check after winning $163,000 in the inaugural LIV tour event last week in London.

