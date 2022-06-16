COVID Outbreak At Veterans’ Home In Manteno

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Replacing Jesse White seems to interest both major political parties. One of the 6 candidates for Secretary of State came to Peoria Friday. David Moore flew into 5 cities across Illinois, from Rockford in the north to Marion in the south. He is currently an...
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is launching a summer campaign urging people who use Medicaid to update their addresses to avoid losing their health insurance at the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The PHE is currently set to expire in October, at which time...
The spring 2022 Springfield legislative session was calm — it’s an election year, so no one wanted to raise too much of a fuss — but the General Assembly still passed 411 bills. As of June 13, just 10 remain outstanding on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk. He...
The City of Joliet and Joliet Junior College have announced that they will partnering together for the annual city of Joliet Fourth of July fireworks show. The 2022 display will be held at the JJC Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Rd. on Monday, July 4. The public may begin entering the grounds at 6:00 p.m. via Elmer W. Rowley Drive. The show is expected to begin between 9:15-9:30 p.m.
CHICAGO - They are on the front lines to Chicago’s gun violence epidemic, and they signed up for it — three trauma surgeons moved here on a mission to make a difference. In a FOX 32 Special Report, they spoke with our Tia Ewing about saving lives beyond the emergency room.
Truck drivers have gone on strike against Breakthru Beverage Group in Cicero, a leading wholesaler of beer, wine and liquor. About 100 employees belonging to Teamsters Local 710 have been on strike since Monday night, union leaders said. Michael Cales, secretary-treasurer of Local 710, said members voted to strike after rejecting a tentative agreement for a four-year contract.
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas hosted the office’s Black and Latino Houses Matter Phone Bank on Wednesday with ABC 7 Chicago. The phone bank identified more than 1,400 cook county taxpayers who may be eligible to receive $3.3 million in property tax refunds and exemptions. “I said we would...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After traveling to Atlanta in March, the Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to venture out. This week, recruiters traveled to Chicago. "We need and we want that experience from these other agencies," Sgt. Justin Bickett said of recruiting officers in larger cities. Bickett is the...
Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is mourning the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, who died earlier this week. “This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away,” the congressman’s office confirmed on Twitter June 13. “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time.”
MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government has confirmed five cases of monkeypox in the country, but excludes that it could become a pandemic, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell said Tuesday. “We have some cases. We have already had five cases in Mexico: four cases in...
Five people were shot dead in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. At around 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began shooting in their direction, Chicago police said.
One person is dead following a single vehicle over the weekend in far northern Will County. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers reported the death of 57-year-old Robert Lentz of Bolingbrook following a single car crash at the intersection of Plainfield-Naperville Road and Gateshead Drive in Naperville. The crash occurred just before 11am when Lentz left the road, for unknown reasons, and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.
Considering this writer was a crucial part of Richard Irvin’s first successful mayoral run, a number of friends/readers asked me if I was going to savage the Mayor throughout his gubernatorial campaign. Though that would’ve been a fascinating proposition, I’d explain that I’d already covered most of his malfeasance, and beyond my February 3rd column, it was simply a matter of sitting back and watching his predictable hoisting at the hands of his own petard.
I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
When I saw a video on Social Media of the famous bronze lion statues being removed from the Art Institute of Chicago's front steps, I got concerned because they are one of my favorite things in the city. One Of The Most Famous Attractions In Chicago. Whenever you see Chicago...
