COVID Outbreak At Veterans’ Home In Manteno

One person is dead following a single vehicle over the weekend in far northern Will County. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers reported the death of 57-year-old Robert Lentz of Bolingbrook following a single car crash at the intersection of Plainfield-Naperville Road and Gateshead Drive in Naperville. The crash occurred just before 11am when Lentz left the road, for unknown reasons, and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.

7 HOURS AGO