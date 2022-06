SUTTON -- Sutton Historical Society Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, will host a returnable bottle and can drive during the week of July 9-July 17. Swing by the M. M. Sherman Blacksmith Shop, 6 Singletary Ave., and drop your items in the trailer which will be parked alongside the building. Tell your family, friends and neighbors.

