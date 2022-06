VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after two women were shot at while driving on I-4 in Volusia County early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the victims were traveling westbound on I-4 around mile marker 118 around 3:30 a.m. when an older burgundy or dark colored Nissan Altima sedan came up alongside them. The front seat passenger of the Altima began shooting at the victims' car, striking the car eight times along the left side and front of the vehicle.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO