ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Motorcyclist killed in Rutherford County crash

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a deadly motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened around 5 a.m. at Barfield Crescent Road and Armstrong Valley Road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFzxe_0gCZdmCX00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4OZ1_0gCZdmCX00
    (Photo: WKRN)

The THP reported 34-year-old Cody Derrington, of Bell Buckle, was killed in the crash.

Derrington was travelling west on Barfield Crescent Road on a 2018 Harley Davidson when he went through an intersection and crashed, according to the THP. The bike came to a stop in a resident’s driveway.

No other information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The name of the deceased male is not yet being released until family members are notified. RCSO Deputy Sgt....
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bell Buckle, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Accidents
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
westkentuckystar.com

Motorcycle crash sends Paducah man to the hospital

A Paducah man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Krebs Station Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The motorcycle was driven by 21-year-old Everett Johnson of Paducah. Deputies said Johnson was east bound on...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Barfield Crescent Road#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
whopam.com

Man, woman flown to Skyline after Dawson Road crash

Two people were flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Dawson Springs Road. It happened about 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dawson Road and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Pacheco says the automobile was southbound and attempting to pass another vehicle when the driver went off the road, lost control and over-corrected.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
huroninsider.com

74-year-old man killed after semi fails to stop at stop sign

GREEN SPRINGS – A man was killed Friday morning after his SUV was struck by a semi-truck that failed to stop at a stop sign. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia, was southbound on SR 101, failed to stop at the stop sign for CR 177 and drove into the driver’s side of a 2016 Honda CR-V, which was driving northeast bound on SR 101. The Honda ran off the right side of the roadway; while the Freightliner ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign post, and struck a group of trees.
GREEN SPRINGS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)

33-year-old Kameron J Harter and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn dead, Michael Lutzweit injured in a crash (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Kameron J Harter, of Hendersonville, and 34-year-old Megan M Flohn, of Madison, as the victims who lost their lives and 28-year-old Michael Lutzweit as the man who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Tuesday afternoon in Nashville. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Old Hickory Boulevard near Pitts Avenue [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy