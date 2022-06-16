Motorcyclist killed in Rutherford County crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a deadly motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened around 5 a.m. at Barfield Crescent Road and Armstrong Valley Road.

The THP reported 34-year-old Cody Derrington, of Bell Buckle, was killed in the crash.

Derrington was travelling west on Barfield Crescent Road on a 2018 Harley Davidson when he went through an intersection and crashed, according to the THP. The bike came to a stop in a resident’s driveway.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

