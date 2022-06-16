Motorcyclist killed in Rutherford County crash
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a deadly motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened around 5 a.m. at Barfield Crescent Road and Armstrong Valley Road.
The THP reported 34-year-old Cody Derrington, of Bell Buckle, was killed in the crash.
Derrington was travelling west on Barfield Crescent Road on a 2018 Harley Davidson when he went through an intersection and crashed, according to the THP. The bike came to a stop in a resident’s driveway.
No other information was immediately available.
