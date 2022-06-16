ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty SC detention deputy killed in crash

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy was killed in a crash that happened along Rivers Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Crews Chevrolet just before 7:00 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office later announced the person killed in that crash was an off-duty deputy who was in her personal vehicle at the time.

That deputy was identified as Detention Deputy LeRhonda Bomar.

“Bomar had worked a shift Tuesday at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center before the crash. She was hired in April and had previous experience at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating a deadly Colleton Co. nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub on Rivers Street. According to CCSO, deputies received reports of gunfire at Hang Time Night Club around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies searched the scene and assisted two male victims suffering from “critical gunshot wounds.” […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub in the Walterboro area that left two people dead and two others wounded. Deputies responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire at the Hang Time Night Club on Rivers Street. The first officers...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead, 2 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people were killed and two others hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County, authorities said. It happened about 2:40 a.m. at the Hang Time Night Club, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said. Two men who later died were taken to the Colleton Medical […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Offering $10,000 Reward In Case Of Beloved Missing South Carolina Man

Thelonious Lamar GreenThe Charleston County Sheriff's Office. On June 4, 2022, Thelonious Lamar Green attended a graduation event at 9191 Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, South Carolina. The 54-year-old, who suffers from memory loss, left the gathering around 9:30 pm. He was driving his 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. No one has seen or heard from Thelonious, called by his middle name, Lamar, since. According to WCSC, his family members said it was "unlike" Lamar not to keep in contact with them.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boat crash leaves 1 vessel disabled in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several crews responded to a boat crash in Mocks Corner Saturday night. According to Mocks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a boat crash around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, authorities found that two vessels allegedly collided. One boat was left disabled. EMS treated two […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies rescue men stranded while birdwatching in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies rescued two men allegedly stranded in Donnelly Wildlife Preserve on Friday. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Investigations Division rescued two men stranded on a trail in the Donnelly Wildlife Preserve while birdwatching. The men were birdwatching when the temperature jumped to near 100-degree heat. “Investigations Division’s, quick […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate inmate’s death at Charleston County jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two investigations are underway following the death of an inmate Thursday night at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Deputies said an inmate reported that another inmate was unresponsive at approximately 6:15 p.m. in a housing unit, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The deputy declared an emergency and deputies and medical staff rendered aid until EMS arrived.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman who died in a North Charleston shooting Thursday. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Shara Greene, 33, from North Charleston, died on the scene from a gunshot wound. Police responded...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Female victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting in North Charleston on Thursday. North Charleston police responded to Chippendale Road just before 9:50 p.m. to find 33-year-old Shara Greene of North Charleston suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS responded to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Al Cannon Detention Center; investigations underway

UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 33-year-old Shawn Meldrum from Wisconsin. According to the Coroner’s Office, Meldrum died at Centre Point Emergency. The caused of death has not been released. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a Thursday-night inmate […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New details released in Eutawville double murder, kidnapping of toddler

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Investigators have released the name of a suspect accused of killing two people in Orangeburg County and taking a one-year-old child on Thursday. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said it had arrested 45-year-old Antonio Smalls of Monks Corner for the murder of Raymond and Jean Ann Brown after their bodies were found in the doorway of a Wesgar Avenue home about five miles southeast of Eutawville.
EUTAWVILLE, SC
The Charleston Press

One person dead after an accident on Johns Island

Johns Island, South Carolina – The Major Accident Investigation Team of the Charleston Police Department is now looking into an accident that occurred on Friday afternoon and resulted in the death of one individual. The Charleston Police Department reported that the accident occurred at about 12:51 p.m. on River...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston woman killed in Thursday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are working to identify the shooter who left a woman dead Thursday night in North Charleston. Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road for a possible shooting, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. An incident report states officers arrived to find a 33-year-old...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner man charged with killing man and woman at Eutawville home

ORANGEBURG — A 45-year-old Moncks Corner man has been charged with two counts of murder in the slaying of a Eutawville man and woman. Antonio Smalls also faces a kidnapping offense on allegations he took a 1-year-old boy from the victims' home after the shootings. Orangeburg County sheriff's deputies...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
