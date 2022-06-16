Off-duty SC detention deputy killed in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy was killed in a crash that happened along Rivers Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Crews Chevrolet just before 7:00 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office later announced the person killed in that crash was an off-duty deputy who was in her personal vehicle at the time.

That deputy was identified as Detention Deputy LeRhonda Bomar.

“Bomar had worked a shift Tuesday at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center before the crash. She was hired in April and had previous experience at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.