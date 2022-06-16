St. Charles County teens die in Mid Rivers Mall Drive crash

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Two Fort Zumwalt North High School students died in a crash on Mid Rivers Mall Drive early this morning. Police have not yet identified the teens but say they both lived in St. Charles County.

Officers were called to Mid Rivers Mall Drive just north of Grand Teton Drive at around 2:40 am today. They found a 2011 Nissan Juke that was involved in a single-car crash. Two 16-year-old boys were found among the wreckage. First-responders tried to save them but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“The Fort Zumwalt community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two North High students in a tragic car accident early this morning. Out of respect for their families, and in an effort to provide them some privacy, we are not sharing the students’ names at this time. Our Crisis Counselors and administrators are available at North High to support students and staff today until 5 p.m. today. Members of the Crisis Response Team will be available tomorrow from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and next Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., to provide support. You can also call our Crisis Hotline at (314) 941-0331 if you need additional assistance.” – Statement from the Fort Zumwalt School District.

The crash is still under investigation. Police do not know at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this accident.

The road was closed for hours as accident reconstruction teams conducted their investigation. The road has since opened.

