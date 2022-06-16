ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Charles County teens die in Mid Rivers Mall Drive crash

By Molly Rose, Joe Millitzer
 3 days ago

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Two Fort Zumwalt North High School students died in a crash on Mid Rivers Mall Drive early this morning. Police have not yet identified the teens but say they both lived in St. Charles County.

Officers were called to Mid Rivers Mall Drive just north of Grand Teton Drive at around 2:40 am today. They found a 2011 Nissan Juke that was involved in a single-car crash. Two 16-year-old boys were found among the wreckage. First-responders tried to save them but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Top story: Missouri inmate cried for medical care for months before dying from brain tumor

“The Fort Zumwalt community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two North High students in a tragic car accident early this morning. Out of respect for their families, and in an effort to provide them some privacy, we are not sharing the students’ names at this time. Our Crisis Counselors and administrators are available at North High to support students and staff today until 5 p.m. today. Members of the Crisis Response Team will be available tomorrow from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and next Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., to provide support. You can also call our Crisis Hotline at (314) 941-0331 if you need additional assistance.” – Statement from the Fort Zumwalt School District.

The crash is still under investigation. Police do not know at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this accident.

The road was closed for hours as accident reconstruction teams conducted their investigation. The road has since opened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

Christine
3d ago

Do we not have curfew laws anymore? Where were the parents? Two 16 year olds out driving around at 2:45 am, probably did not have jobs, parents gave them the car, so sad.

Reply(2)
2
