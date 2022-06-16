A Perfect Thursday for Thursdays Downtown

While there are three days expected to exceed 90°F and have potential for, at least, heat advisories, next Monday is the most likely day for the heat to be excessive. If the heat index is forecasted to be 105°F or more like what is currently expected on Monday, we will go into an Excessive Heat Warning. An Alert Day is still on all of Sunday through Tuesday, but Monday has both the warmest air temperatures and most moisture to work with to drive up the heat index. If we reach the upper-90s, it will be the first time we have been 97°F or warmer at Rochester International Airport in nearly a decade.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO