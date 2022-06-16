ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

A Perfect Thursday for Thursdays Downtown

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday will be the first of several days in a row of sunny skies and the first of...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Starting Thursdays out right

It's the initial Thursdays Downtown in Rochester for the 2022 season. Temperatures this evening are comfortable in the upper 70s and low 80s. But the wind is a bit breezy. It's from the west so the big buildings on that direction will help to try to shield the wind from being to pestering.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Is It True That Dollar General in Byron, Minnesota Is Closed?

Is The Byron, Minnesota Dollar General Store Closing?. Some rumors were floating around social media today that a Dollar General store in a small town near Rochester, Minnesota was closing. The public first heard that the store was closing thanks to a Facebook post on the Spotted in Byron MN page that showed a note on the door that stated many individuals quit and "Store is closed...we do not know how long this store will be closed for". You can read the full note below.
BYRON, MN
KAAL-TV

A Clear Standout for Next Week's Heat Wave

While there are three days expected to exceed 90°F and have potential for, at least, heat advisories, next Monday is the most likely day for the heat to be excessive. If the heat index is forecasted to be 105°F or more like what is currently expected on Monday, we will go into an Excessive Heat Warning. An Alert Day is still on all of Sunday through Tuesday, but Monday has both the warmest air temperatures and most moisture to work with to drive up the heat index. If we reach the upper-90s, it will be the first time we have been 97°F or warmer at Rochester International Airport in nearly a decade.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Grocery Prices in Rochester, Minnesota from 2019 Compared to 2022

Gas prices keep going up, rent and mortgage costs keep going up, and grocery prices keep going up. It feels like everything costs so much more right now. We can easily do a Google search to compare gas prices from 2019 to today, but what about groceries? So I did a little digging to figure out groceries prices in Rochester, Minnesota from 2019 and 2022.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

New coffee shop opens in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - A new, and uniquely named, coffee shop is now open in Rochester, and it kicked things off by helping out a local non-profit. Bad Ass coffee welcomed customers on Friday with fun prizes, and furry friends, at its grand opening. "They have a great experience, they...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester United drop regular-season finale in overtime

(ABC 6 News) -- After picking up key wins over the past few weekends, Rochester United wanted to finish the season strong heading into the playoffs. Unfortunately, they could not pull away from the Minneapolis Reign and went on to lose to the team in overtime 115-113. The United trailed...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochesterfest Treasure Hunt Clue #1

Destination Miracles, Music and More! The Rochesterfest 2022 Treasure Hunt is officially here!. You can find clue #2 at Charlie's Eatery and Pub in Rochester on Sunday, June 19. Then, starting on Monday, June 20, you can catch the new clues FIRST on ABC 6 News at approximately 6:45 a.m....
KDHL AM 920

Areas of Southeast Minnesota Included in Tornado Watch

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Al Madina makes its Thursdays Downtown debut

(ABC 6 News) -Local Mediterranean restaurant Al Madina is making its Thursdays Downtown debut. Serving up chicken shawarma sandwiches and falafel, they wanted to join in on the fun last year but didn't because of the pandemic. "We tried to be last year, but it was like COVID and stuff....
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Trip to Lake Byllesby is an adventure

On June 7, the Cannon Valley Senior Center Spring Trail Ride was on the schedule for the Mill Town Trail to Lake Byllesby. It was cloudy, cool with a chance of "nuisance rain." Do we stay or do we go?. "Let's go" was the consensus of our board members and...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KAAL-TV

Abilityfest returns to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - After a two-year hiatus, the Ability Building Community brought back their Abilityfest. The event gives the community a chance to meet with ABC staff, tour their building and meet some of the people they serve. "It's important because people with disabilities belong in the community, and...
ROCHESTER, MN

