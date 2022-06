Washington’s own Jonathan Moore has continued his archery season into the summer and recently competed in the Illinois S3DA State 3D Tournament at Rend Lake. The incoming senior competes for the Flint River Archery Club based out of Burlington and they are registered out of Iowa and Illinois. Moore shot a total of 25 rounds of target archery in the timber and finished with a final score of 180 to place fifth overall. That showing was good enough to qualify for the National S3DA Tournament also held at Rend Lake this weekend.

