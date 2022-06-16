ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Elderly eastern Kentucky hunter missing since Sunday found alive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly eastern Kentucky man who failed to return home from a hunting trip has been found alive. Darrell Carter, 75, was found Wednesday night at approximately 8:00 alive by a farmer checking...

Donald Mccarty
3d ago

thank God for his return to his loved ones amen and now sir I want to say I know you are a true man and have likely hunted fished hiked etc ...all your life but as we have become older we have to slow down and take precautions to do what we used to I know I'm 57 and disabled it really was hard to admit it but God knows and will show us the facts so sir please take a friend or at least a phone or something that just in case you need help it's a bit easier to get it God bless you I do envy you just a little bit for being able to still hunt and fish etc ....at your age it's been a long long time since I was able to get out and go hunting etc.....but I'm thankful God has me in His hands and I'll be home with Jesus our savior soon amen

