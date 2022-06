El Salvador's bitcoin-friendly President Nayib Bukele has shared an advice to all Bitcoiners as the cryptocurrency ecosystem has continued to take a deep dive down. Over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin slumped further from its earlier 18-months low to $17,708.62. With the price of Bitcoin going below what was earlier envisaged, altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) amongst others also saw multi-year lows, signalling a full-blown crypto winter.

