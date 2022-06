Professional attire can be expensive, and as the community engagement specialist at Goodman Community Center, Shantrice Solis has come up with an idea to provide opportunities for building success through access to high-quality professional clothing and accessories. On June 13th, Goodman hosted a special kick-off event for the free “Career Closet” that provides professional clothing for community members during a time where resources to access such attire may be limited.

MADISON, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO