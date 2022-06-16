ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3

Gamespot
 5 days ago

MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY! Ghost...

comicvine.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Best Resident Evil Games: Ranking The Iconic Survival Horror Series

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Resident Evil is probably the first franchise to come to mind when you think about "survival horror." Capcom's long-running series arguably birthed the genre, not only establishing some of its conventions with the original game, but also planting the seeds for a lore-filled universe that has one of the most rabid fanbases in video games. Despite this, however, not all Resident Evil games are created equal, and there have been some stinkers over the years, but we rounded up the 10 best Resident Evil games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

This Classic Sci-Fi Game Is Free On PC For A Limited Time

The Summer Sale at GOG continues to rage on, with hundreds of games listed with steep price cuts. If you’re looking for a free game, however, you’ll want to swing by before June 23 to pick up a complimentary copy of Flashback--a retro sci-fi game that typically costs ten bucks.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo Immortal "April Fools' Day" Guy Reviews Game, Not A Huge Fan

Reviews for Diablo Immortal have been live for several weeks now, but finally, Red Shirt Guy has weighed in with his opinion on the new mobile free-to-play game. Also known as the guy who asked Blizzard if Diablo Immortal was an "out-of-season April Fools' joke" back at BlizzCon 2018, Red Shirt Guy has delivered his opinion on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Anvil Saga

Sign In to follow. Follow Anvil Saga, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Gwen#Universe#Dimension
Gamespot

Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas Is Just Another Mobile RPG, Despite Its Lineage

I've spent a good amount of time with a preview build of Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas over the past week. I've fought hordes of enemies, managed my kingdom, courted a companion or two, and raised heirs resulting from those courtships. On the surface, the game has all the hallmarks of a typical mobile RPG: multiple currencies, menus upon menus, and rudimentary auto-battling gameplay with the occasional tap to activate a character's ultimate attack. Start to dig below the surface, however, and you'll find…nothing, because that's as far as the game goes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

King Rabbit - Race

Sign In to follow. Follow King Rabbit - Race, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best PS5 Controllers In 2022

The DualSense is undoubtedly the best PS5 controller and arguably Sony's coolest controller to date. So right out of the box, you already have the best controller for PlayStation 5. It's not a bad idea to have an extra DualSense or two around, especially since it's now available in six different color schemes. That said, there are other controller options beyond the DualSense that you should consider. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. We've rounded up the best PS5 controllers right now. And with Sony reportedly set to reveal its own Pro-style controller, it's certainly possible that this list will change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Gamespot

xiuzhen idle

Sign In to follow. Follow xiuzhen idle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Dorfs: Hammers for Hire

Sign In to follow. Follow Dorfs: Hammers for Hire, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Hunyadi Strategy

Sign In to follow. Follow Hunyadi Strategy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Doesn't Think A Whole Musical Episode Is Possible

One of the highlights of Episode 5 of Season 3 of The Boys on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is the big musical number featuring Frenchie (Tomer Copone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara)--it is certainly the most wholesome one of the season. And while this is just one scene in an episode, could there be a whole The Boys musical episode? According to showrunner Eric Kripke, that probably won't happen.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Elden Ring: Where To Get Loretta's Mastery

There are a ton of incredibly cool-looking spells in Elden Ring, but it's kind of hard to beat the visual spectacle of pulling out a giant magical bow and firing a multitude of arrows at your foes. If you'd like to try doing so yourself, you'll need to get your hands on Loretta's Mastery. In this guide, we'll tell you where to find the boss that drops this sorcery.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Guy Ritchie To Direct Disney's Live-Action Hercules From Avengers Directors' Company

Disney has announced that Guy Ritchie, who directed 2019's live-action Aladdin starring Will Smith that made over $1 billion at the box office, is now lined up to direct another Disney live-action film. He will direct the live-action take on Disney's classic animated movie Hercules. ABGO, the production company headed...
MOVIES
Gamespot

OneShotRogue

Sign In to follow. Follow OneShotRogue, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Aqua Populo

Sign In to follow. Follow Aqua Populo, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Elden Ring: Where To Get Meteorite Of Astel

As you work your way through collecting all of Elden Ring's spells, you'll need to make a visit to Consecrated Snowfield and fight through a dungeon so you can obtain Meteorite of Astel. This AOE spell can be fun to use, even if it's not normally the ideal option for dealing with groups of enemies. Follow this guide to find out how and where you can add it to your collection.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy