Did Lady Gaga reveal Beyonce’s new album ‘Renaissance’ two years ago?
By Danica Baker
5 days ago
Beyonce has announced that she will be releasing her new album Renaissance on July 29th, 2022, and the news has fans speculating that Lady Gaga hinted at the impending album almost two years ago. At the 2020 VMA’s, Lady Gaga took to the stage to accept the Tricon award,...
The last major musical statements the world heard from Beyoncé were Black Parade, an electronic growl of anger at police brutality and racism that slowly built into a euphoric celebration of African American and African culture, and Be Alive, her Oscar-nominated contribution to the soundtrack of King Richard: a ballad set to a relentless, pounding rhythm that hammered home its message of Black empowerment. They were, spiritually at least, of a piece with the albums that preceded them in 2019, the Beyoncé-produced alternative soundtrack for The Lion King, which dragged the sound of Afrobeats into a mainstream spotlight, and the live recording of her extraordinary Coachella performance Homecoming: evidence of an artist committed to taking musical risks, of constantly pushing forward and trying something different.
THE View’s Whoopi Goldberg has shocked fans after she made a comment to Sunny Hostin that they blasted as rude. The awkward interaction took place on the live talk show’s Friday’s broadcast, during a segment with guest Keke Palmer. The moment happened toward the end of the...
Suri Cruise is looking more and more like her mom, Katie Holmes. On Thursay, Cruise was spotted out in SoHo, photographed after getting a smoothie.
Katie Holmes & her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attend film premiere together
Suri Cruise enjoys New York...
The Moon Landing. JFK’s assassination. 9/11. Tupac being alive. There are just some conspiracy theories that never seem to go away. The controversial claim about Tupac arose on social media again this weekend thanks to some startlingly clear images of the late rapper. It really doesn’t take much to get conspiracy theorists going.
Professional lookalikes are a weird thing. You have scruffy ginger hair, a nice smile, and suddenly you’re deciding to hold an acoustic guitar while pretending to be Ed Sheeran for money. And does the famous person being impersonated even like it? Probably not, if Drake is any indication. Last...
When you’re the King of Pop, future generations are always going to be compared to you. Jay-Z insisted Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson, although he’s probably biased; debate raged online last year about whether Drake was on MJ’s level after he broke several of his longstanding records.
The Victorian government’s Always Live initiative has recruited another stellar international artist, with pop-rock legend Billy Joel coming to the state for one night only. The “Piano Man” will perform at the equally iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 10th. It will be the singer-songwriter’s first Australian visit since playing the Stone Music Festival in 2013, although he’s been a frequent visitor to the country throughout his five decade career. His last Melbourne appearance came during his world tour in 2008.
Ever since his lengthy feud with Kanye West famously came to an end late last year, Drake hasn’t found another feud at the same level. Kendrick Lamar though? That seems like a stretch. There have been murmurings about a potential beef between the two powerhouse rappers on social media,...
Metallica must have had some – ahem – unique fans over the course of their career, but a serial killer surely must take the cake. Over their illustrious career, Metallica are sure to have had some – ahem – unique fans. Some, however, are more unique than others – namely, serial killer Richard Ramirez, who apparently was incensed that he couldn’t see the band perform live.
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has opened up about why Kurt Cobain declined for Nirvana to open for them on The Black Album tour. During a chat with NME, Hammett explained that following the release of The Black Album, Metallica were often compared to Guns N Roses. He reflected on the tour that Guns N Roses and Metallica co-headlined.
New Netflix documentary Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet has shot up the platform's streaming charts. The true crime series now holds the number two spot after releasing on June 15, in second place only behind Stranger Things season 4. The six-part anthology docuseries "tells stories of...
MAFS star Tamara Djordjevic has gone on a huge rant about the show while discussing not attending the Logie Awards. The 2022 Logies were held in Queensland last night, but just seven of the 22 contestants on last season’s MAFS were invited to attend. Domenica Calarco, Ella Ding, Brent Vitiello, Al Perkins, Jack Millar, Selina Chhaur and Dion Giannarelli were all given invites to the prestigious event, with the likes of Olivia Frazer, her partner Jackson Lonie, and Tamara missing out.
Netflix stand-up star and actor Iliza Shlesinger is ‘Back In Action,’ announcing her return to Australia and New Zealand with shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland in early 2023. Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and author, selling out theatres around the globe with a devoted fan...
Jon Reichardt is an accomplished session guitarist, producer and songwriter who’s contributed to releases by 360, Chance Waters, and Illy. His latest undertaking, ‘Strings Attached’ for Bliss N Eso, is his boldest yet. Producer and multi-instrumentalist Jon Reichardt is a risk taker. Reichardt’s been a professional musician...
Megadeth have launched a special website for their forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying And The Dead. On Monday, June 20th, the band shared a short video teasing the new website. “The sick, the dying and the dead are among us,” the caption read. “Mark yourself SAFE from Vic Rattlehead (the illustrated mascot of the band) before it’s too late at sickdyingdead.com.”
Jack Johnson may be known for releasing some of the most romantic songs of all time, however, the musician has revealed that his love songs are “just jokes”. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Johnson said that many of his love songs are actually personal jokes between himself and his wife Kim Johnson.
Chrissie Swan has taken a light-hearted jab at Today host Karl Stefanovic for skipping the Logies rehearsals to party on the Gold Coast. The radio and TV presenter joined Stefanovic on stage to present the Logie for Most Popular Lifestyle Program. “I came to rehearsal so I get to do...
Some dedicated members of Bachelor Nation have sailed a boat to the Mexican beach where Bachelor in Paradise is filmed in hope of finding out spoilers for the upcoming season. Popular Bachelor fan account ZacharyReality reposted the photo that was captured of the contestants at the beach, and captioned it, “Someone took a boat and sailed to BIP I’m deceased”.
Just one month after undergoing major surgery, Ozzy Osbourne seemingly wants to renew his wedding vows with wife Sharon in a big way. The couple tied the knot on July 4th, 1982, making that date next month their 40th wedding anniversary. According to The Mirror, Ozzy wants to renew their wedding vows to mark the occasion.
