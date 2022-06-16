ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Royal Ascot 2022 schedule and race start times today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vK7A_0gCYJa6e00

Royal Ascot is back as one of the biggest weeks in racing returns in front of a full house for the first time since 2019.

Five days of action gets underway on Tuesday with seven races each afternoon and a total prize fund of over £8.5 million up for grabs.

The racing will build up to the Ascot Gold Cup on Thursday, which is one of eight Grade One races to be held this week.

The Queen, who is a regular spectator at Royal Ascot, will not attend the meet this year, in what is the monarch’s platinum jubilee year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does it start?

Royal Ascot started on Tuesday 14 June and runs until Saturday 18 June. The first race on each day will start at 2:30pm and the last starts at 6:10pm.

How can I watch it?

ITV Racing will be showing the action, starting from the first race of the day on ITV 1. The channel will the acction up until the last race of the day, which will be shown on ITV 4. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

What is the race schedule?

Thursday 16 June

02:30 PM: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

03:05 PM: The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

03:40 PM: The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

04:20 PM: The Gold Cup (Group 1)

05:00 PM: The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2)

05:35 PM: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

06:10 PM: The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

Friday 17 June

02:30 PM: The Albany Stakes (Group 3)

03:05 PM: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

03:40 PM: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

04:20 PM: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

05:00 PM: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

05:35 PM: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

06:10 PM: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

Saturday 18 June

02:30 PM: The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

03:05 PM: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

03:40 PM: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

04:20 PM: The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

05:00 PM: The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2)

05:35 PM: The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2)

06:10 PM: The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2)

Thursday odds

17:00 Britannia Stakes

Via BoyleSports

Wanees 9/2

King Of Time 11/2

Whoputfiftyinyou 6/1

Armortentia 15/2

Tranquil Night 8/1

Koy Koy 9/1

Saga 10/1 (Queen’s Horse)

Atrium 12/1

Thesis 12/1

Yonafis 18/1

Bolthole 18/1

Jimi Hendrix 22/1

My Little Tip 33/1

Fiach McHugh 40/1

Mr Mccann 50/1

Harrow 50/1

Spinaround 50/1

Oh Herberts Reign 50/1

Barely 50/1

Lawful Command 50/1

Kitsune Power 50/1

Malex 66/1

Sed Maarib 66/1

I’m A Gambler 80/1

Power of Beauty 100/1

Oneforthegutter 100/1

Claim The Crown 100/1

Blenheim Boy 100/1

Great Max 125/1

Ribhi 125/1

17:35 Hampton Court Stakes

Via SBK

Reach For The Moon 9/20 (Queens Horse)

Claymore 17/2

Maksud 9/1

Cresta 17/1

Kingmax 22/1

Howth 33/1

6:10 Buckingham Palace Stakes

Via SBK

Montassib 9/2

Vafortino 17/2

Tanmawwy 11/1

Inver Park 14/1

Tactical 15/1 (Queen’s horse)

Star Of Onion 15/1

Chiefofchiefs 16/1

Silent Film 17/1

River Nymph 22/1

Fastnet Crown 28/1

Ouzo 29/1

Dance Fever 29/1

Above 30/1

Path of Thunder 38/1

Ropey Guest 43/1

Mums Tipple 48/1

Rhoscolyn 49/1

Al Rufaa 50/1

Fools Rush In 70/1

Ejtilaab 75/1

Comments / 0

