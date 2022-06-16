Man dies after fire rips through Orange County auto repair shop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters responded to a fire that ripped through an auto repair shop Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Crews said they saw flames and heavy smoke when they arrived at the business on Grand Street near Rio Grande Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Orange County auto repair shop fire (WFTV.com News Staff)

At the scene, they also discovered a deceased man near the burning building, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s investigators had few details to release about the investigation, which they said is in its early stages.

Drone 9 captured images of the flames and smoke billowing in the area.

We watched as sparks were flying in front of the shop.

Reporter Q McCray has been on scene collecting the latest details about the fire and the death investigation.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the fire. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group