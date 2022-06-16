Officials: Large fire destroys 4 businesses, 4 apartments at Clifton strip mall

Four businesses and four apartments were destroyed by a fire at a strip mall in Clifton .

Officials say the fire started around 4 p.m. at 433 Piaget Ave. near Route 46.

Clifton fire officials say fire departments from several towns helped battle the blaze. Chief Frank Prezioso says there were some issues with the water supply while fighting the fire. Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire had Route 46 shut down for hours Wednesday. According to Prezioso, the flames tore through several buildings, destroying four businesses and the four apartments above them.

The building houses two restaurants -- Aurora Ristorante and Zen Sushi, as well as two other businesses, The Smoke Shop and Epic Cuts, as well as the four upstairs apartments.

There were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.