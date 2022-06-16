In One Ear: No reprieve

There was no last-minute reprieve for the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63), which was, at one time, proposed by Bill Nix as a museum attraction for the Port of Astoria to save her from being scrapped.

She left Bremerton, Washington, on Jan. 15 to head to International Shipbreaking Ltd. in Brownsville, Texas, USNINews.org reported. Upon her arrival on May 31, she was greeted by a large crowd standing along the shoreline, and several boats, as she headed for her final berth. A screenshot of her approach is shown.

The actual dismantling is supposed to begin in July, and end in December 2023.

James Melka, a former Kitty Hawk sailor who also tried to turn the ship into a museum, said last year that he planned to watch both the Bremerton departure and Brownsville arrival. He, along with many others, was disappointed she could not be saved.

“Watching the Kitty Hawk, there will be a lot of tears,” he told UPINews at the time.