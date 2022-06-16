ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In One Ear: Captain Who

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 5 days ago
HD Hyundai announced that their "ultra large" 981-foot natural gas tanker, Prism Courage, is the first large ship to be completely under autonomous control during the last half of a 6,200 mile, 33-day Pacific Ocean passage, NewAtlas.com reports. The voyage went from Texas, through the Panama Canal, then crossed the ocean to Korea.

The autonomous navigation system, HiNAS 2.0, navigated the vessel and looked for the best routes and speeds, using Hyundai Global Services’ Integrated Smartship Solution artificial intelligence, which also compensated for weather and wave heights, and could change directions and avoid ships in real time.

While sailing autonomously, the captain and a small crew only needed to monitor the system. The ship was also monitored by the American Bureau of Shipping and the Korea Register of Shipping. The trip had some impressive results, with fuel efficiency increased by 7% and greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 5%. And, the system located and avoided other ships over 100 times. The human captain was impressed. (Photos: HD Hyundai)

#Pacific#Navigation System#Hyundai Global Services
