In One Ear: Who's your mama?

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 5 days ago
What do you do to convince an orphaned baby owl to eat? If you're the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, you get creative, and use a stuffed owl toy as a parental fill-in.

"This little volunteer is helping us test out some new biosecurity protocols so we can safely help more wildlife," Josh Saranpaa, the center's executive director, wrote on the wildlife center's Facebook page, accompanied by a little film clip of a baby owl gobbling his dinner while staring intently at the toy "mama."

"As we get new systems in place, we’ll be able to intake additional species, so please still call us with all wildlife emergencies for the most current admission policies." The phone number is 503-338-0331.

Baby owls eat the same things as adult owls — small rodents, insect and baby birds — the difference being their food is shredded into tiny pieces by their parents, according to BirdwatchingUSA.org

"If you want to help," Josh added, "we're in need of disposable Clorox wipes and puppy potty training pads for our quarantine setup. Thank you for all of your support!" Donations are always welcomed, too, at coastwildlife.org

