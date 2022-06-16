In One Ear: Short notice

Short rerun: David Kinman was alerted by his daughter, Christina Pickles, to take a photo of a sunken parking sign next time he was going for a haircut. He took these photos, above, on 10th Street near Duane Street, with Frank Stewart, aka Frank the Barber, stepping in to give a height comparison.

The "No vehicles taller than this sign" is only about a foot above the ground. Which leaves one wondering … are even elves subject to city parking regulations now? (In One Ear, 12/23/2011)