The second season of the Superstar Racing Experience kicks off this weekend, as does the title defense of Tony Stewart, who is also one of the racing league's founders. The SRX action gets started at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, which hasn't hosted a NASCAR race since 1953, but has been the site of Automobile Racing Club of America races the last three years. Three other winners from last year's circuit will be in the 12-driver 2022 SRX at Pensacola field: Marco Andretti, Greg Biffle, and Ernie Francis Jr. You can see who wins when you watch on CBS and stream on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO