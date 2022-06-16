Morris, Josephine

An 18-year-old piloted a pickup into the Logan River while driving in Logan Canyon on Monday morning, authorities say. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the Bloomington woman was driving northbound in the canyon when she failed to effectively navigate a turn. She drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected twice and drove upright in the river, Brenchley said.

LOGAN, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO