The National Highway-6, which connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country, continued to be cut off for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to landslides triggered by incessant rains. The single-line railway route links these states to the rest of the country and also remained cut off for the last 38 days.

