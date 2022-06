On Friday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were photographed in an amicable moment at a basketball game close to Thousand Oaks, California, according to TMZ. The formerly married couple were there to watch their daughter, North West, compete in her league. It has been a while since West has made many public appearances. The rapper stepped back from the spotlight for a bit after the many controversial comments he made about Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO