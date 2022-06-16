Best Baked Bliss: Via Focaccia

I often pass La Torricella at about 11am, as they are setting up for lunch. Under a long, narrow awning, there are 18 or so tables for two, which get pushed together in different ways depending on the bookings. Each table gets swamped by two tablecloths. It’s a good sound, the heavy cutlery meeting the table. Each place also gets a thick napkin and two glasses, one a bit larger than the other, but of the same tulip-shape with a short stem. I like these glasses; they are solid and reliable to hold. According to the restaurant supply website, they are called Bormioli Rocco 28.7cl or 20.7cl for a tavern or trattoria, a classic glass che non tramonta mai (that never goes out of fashion).

