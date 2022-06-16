ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Readers’ Choice—Best Place to Take the Kids: Lion Habitat Ranch

By Las Vegas Weekly Staff
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis nonprofit animal sanctuary has stolen Las Vegans’ hearts...

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Who Was Rejected By A Breeder Because Of Her Funny Looks Is Now Going Viral

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Animal Sanctuary#Lion Habitat Ranch
heavenofanimals.com

Man Finds An Unexpected Guest Living With A Family Of Ducks

A West Australian man made a surprising discovery when he went to check on his pet duck’s eggs before they hatched. Cuddled among the clutch was a baby marsupial known as a bandicoot. The mother duck did not seem to be overly bothered so the man named Rex let...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
pawmypets.com

Mother Horse Who Lost Baby Adopts Orphaned Foal

The happy dancing the mama horse does when she sees the foal is so beautiful to watch ❤. This is such a remarkable thing to hear. Mama has a brand-new baby, and baby has a brand-new mother. Such a remarkable thing for both of them. God is so great, and honors his animals too.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Adopts Some Small Possums Who Lost Their Mother

A dog in Brazil adopted a brood of opossums after their mother was killed by a dog. Stephanie Maldonado, fortunately, discovered the pups in time and took care of them with her dog Petrinha. Stephanie initially contacted a wildlife rescue group to take in the babies who had not yet...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Japanese man spends £12,480 to look like a dog

A Japanese man spent approximately 2 million yen (£12,480) on a realistic border collie costume because he wanted to look like his favourite breed of dog.The man, identified only as Toko, hired a Japanese company called Zeppet, which is known for creating sculptures and models for movies and commercials, to create the costume.Zeppet reportedly took 40 days to make the costume as Toko went through multiple rounds of trials and revisions to get it right.“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on,” Toko said in an interview with Japanese outlet Mynavi.“My favorite is...
LIFESTYLE
KISS 106

This Big Ol’ Fun-Loving Mastiff Mix is Up for Adoption in Southern Indiana

Let me introduce you to CHIBS, he is our Pet of the Week and he is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village. CHIBS is a 75-pound Mastiff mix, who just celebrated his second birthday on June 1st. Happy belated birthday, CHIBS! That means that this big ol' boy is pretty much done growing. CHIBS' size is matched by his big personality and big smile. He is a glorious-looking pup who will definitely make a great addition to the right home.
INDIANA STATE
People

San Francisco Zoo Becomes Home to Three Parrot Chicks Rescued from Smugglers: 'Beautiful Birds'

Three parrots have moved into the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens after the trio was smuggled into the United States. On Monday, the California zoo announced that it took in three 12-week-old yellow-crowned Amazon parrot chicks after the authorities confiscated the birds from smugglers. The parrot species is native to South America, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago, and is a popular exotic pet due to the bird's high intelligence and ability to mimic what people say.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
heavenofanimals.com

Sick Dog At A Shelter Is Completely Transformed With A Little Love

A ill and fearful dog that arrived at an animal shelter in Texas with his sister had no chance of life, but with their love, he was able to convert into a beautiful canine. The four-month-old German shepherd mix was quite underweight when he arrived at the shelter, with patches of fur gone, and he didn’t want anybody near him.
TEXAS STATE
heavenofanimals.com

Fawn Rejected By His Mother For Being Different Gets Another Chance

After his mother rejected him because he was different-looking, a fawn faced the difficult task of growing up away from his mother. It’s probable that you’ve heard that being different is natural for us all; however, this does not necessarily apply in the animal realm, where being different might be a sign of weakness for some species.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Who Has Spent Her Entire Life In A Shelter Finds Comfort Cuddling In Toys

After being abandoned by her relatives because she did not get along with other animals, a dog spent two years at a shelter. Unfortunately, many pups are abandoned because they do not match their owners’ expectations, and instead of confronting a process of adaptation and training, they opt to abandon them.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy