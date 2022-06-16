Readers’ Choice—Best Bakery: Freed’s Bakery

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kick off Father’s Day weekend with free food, inflatable bounce houses, carnival games, a mechanical bull, and arts n’ crafts at this free “A Slice of Summer Event”. Friday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center, the Clark County Commission Chairman, Jim Gibson, will host “A Slice […]
If somebody told you that you could indulge in some of the best food you've ever had in your life - at a gas station - would you believe it?. Foodies and, in particular, burger lovers, this one's for you. Colorado is home to many hidden (and not-so-hidden) gems... and...
After 45 years in business, a popular Arizona restaurant is closing this month. The restaurant has been a favorite for locals and visitors alike, but rising costs and changing tastes have led to its closure.
Everyone had a chance to eat. However, what are Americans choosing to consume? TOP Data has identified the top fast-food chains based on consumer trends for fast-food chains in America. It’s probably not the one you think of when you think of the top fast-food chains in North Carolina that TOP Data analyzed the spending habits of 12 million Americans.
The best burger in Iowa from the Flying Elbow restaurant in Marshalltown is now one of the best burgers in the country, capturing over 62 percent of the vote in the Burger Battle Competition against the best burger from the State of New York. The annual quest for bragging rights is a result of an effort by The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the New York Beef Council, beginning with a contest with-in their respective states to determine each state’s entry.
Well, here’s a welcome development from one of our favorite lobster roll spots in the Northeast. Grace Church of Martha’s Vineyard just announced they’re lowering the price of their delicious “Lobster for Two” kit by $5. Now, the kit — which comes with an 8-ounce...
Order up! Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business and thanking customers by offering a special deal from now until June 19th!. Every time I drive past Popeyes, it always seems like a party in the drive thru. I don't understand the hype about Popeyes, but maybe after trying them for this special deal I'll think differently! Back on June 12th, 1972, Popeyes was founded in New Orleans by Alan Copeland, a successful entrepreneur. When he opened the chain, chicken was sold for less than a dollar.
A popular Illinois restaurant is being forced to close this week because food prices have become too costly to keep the business open. Nearly every day, we hear about another restaurant closing in Illinois. Today is no exception, as the Tea Room in Peoria just announced that it will stop serving customers at the end of this week.
Our current late spring heatwave here in Minnesota didn't escape the attention of the National Weather Service office out in Las Vegas. One of the more interesting parts of living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is how we get to experience just about all of the extreme weather Mother Nature can come up with. Besides major earthquakes or hurricanes (neither of which tend to happen much here in the Bold North) we are treated to both bitter cold temperatures and wind chills during the winter, as well as blistering high temperatures, humidity and heat advisories, as we are now.
A popular national restaurant chain is opening a new location in Florida. However, this one is different from the other locations. The Atlantic North shopping center in East Arlington is quickly becoming a hot spot for new businesses. The latest rumored to be joining the lineup is a Chick-fil-A location.
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, recently announced that the brand is coming to Arizona. Big Chicken’s first location is set to open this fall and local franchisee owners have established plans to open at least 12 locations in the state.
Comments / 0