ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Simple Solution To California Water Shortage

By Roman Martin
californiaexaminer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy solution to our water issue is very simple. No one on the city’s planning commissions seems to have considered it. When I visited Rancho Mirage, California, I was amazed by the scale of the new projected Disney resort, Cotino. It’s possible that we don’t have enough water. Is Palm Springs’...

californiaexaminer.net

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

California's gas tax goes up July 1: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

A Solution that won’t fix California’s Low Homeownership

There’s no better way to express California’s reputation as the land of dreams and extremes than by looking at the state’s low homeownership rate. Despite New York’s lowest-in-the-nation 55% ownership rate, California’s rate of 56% is somewhat higher than the national average of 66%, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
Rancho Mirage, CA
Government
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Protecting the Joshua Tree Imperils California’s Transition to Clean Energy

California is falling behind on meeting our climate goals, not on pace to meet our 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target until the 2060s or later. Now the state’s pending decision on whether to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species could imperil progress further by potentially making large-scale solar facilities infeasible to build in our vast, sun-soaked deserts.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
William Squire
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s plan to provide food assistance to undocumented residents leaves some out

CALIFORNIA IS POISED to become the first state in the nation to extend food assistance benefits to some undocumented immigrants. But advocates say it’s not enough. The budget bill the state legislature passed Monday includes a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow immigrants age 55 and older who are currently shut out of food stamps programs to receive the benefits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Bear fight caught on video inside California resident's carport

CALIFORNIA -- A grisly encounter was caught on video of two bears viciously fighting each other in a California resident's carport. The Ring footage captures the bears charge from opposite sides of the carport before slamming into each other. They then briefly stare each other down while standing upright then...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Course#Water Shortage#Urban Construction
KESQ News Channel 3

Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers

Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend. People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport. Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas. I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was The post Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale Southern California

Classic Cars For Sale Southern California. Join millions of people using freeclassifieds.com where you can buy or sell anything for free! Take a look at the finest classic cars in the san francisco bay. California classic car makes sure you get exposure on face book. Shop millions of cars from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
paininthepass.info

Chance For Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Wednesday

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Southern California Weather Force has issued a Weather Watch on Wednesday for Southern California. A low-pressure west of Southern California and a old leftover Hurricane Blas’ moisture will be streaming into Western Mexico will bring a strong surge of moisture through the region on Wednesday morning.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calmatters.org

Will California ban involuntary servitude?

Note: The newsletter will pause until Tuesday for the Juneteenth holiday. Thursday was a day of emotion and controversy at the California State Capitol — illuminating some of the issues likely to gain even more political intensity with just a month and a half left in the legislative session and the November general election looming on the horizon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy