Seattle faces Connecticut on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Seattle Storm (9-5, 5-4 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (11-4, 6-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Storm take on Connecticut.

The Sun have gone 6-2 at home. Connecticut is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 78.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Storm are 3-2 on the road. Seattle is ninth in the WNBA scoring 78.8 points per game while shooting 41.8%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 5 the Sun won 93-86 led by 25 points from Jonquel Jones, while Ezi Magbegor scored 19 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun. Brionna Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Breanna Stewart is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Storm: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

