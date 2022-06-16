ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor injuries reported after car catches fire on I-240, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flM1F_0gCW23gK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes on a stretch of I-240 were closed Thursday morning following a multivehicle crash involving a car fire.

The crash happened at I-240 at Perkins near Mt. Moriah.

Memphis Police said they responded at 3:30 a.m. to an accident involving two vehicles.

One lane has reopened and traffic is moving slowly in the area.

The entry ramp was closed and the right shoulder was blocked while the left shoulder stayed open.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a car caught fire at the location.

MPD said there were minor injuries at the scene.

No details have been released on what led to the crash.

#Traffic Accident#I 240#Memphis Police#Memphis Fire#Mpd
