Montgomery County, MD

Sinkhole Closes Part Of 270 In Montgomery County

By Your Financial Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaithersburg, Md. (DG) – Commuters traveling I-270 southbound should expect long delays after a sinkhole materialized in Montgomery County. The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) is reporting the sinkhole developed in the right lane of 270 southbound before Interstate 370. “The...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
I-270 Sinkhole Repairs Could Take Weeks

The Maryland State Highway Administration has said that repairs to fix the sinkhole caused by a failed corrugated drainage pipe in the right lane of I-270 southbound prior to Exit 9 I-370 in Montgomery County could take weeks, according to a report by WJLA. Currently MDOT is assessing the extent of the damage and advising drivers to use MD 355 (Frederick Road) as an alternate route.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

25-Foot Sinkhole Closes Part of I-270

A 25-foot wide sinkhole has closed part of southbound I-270 in Montgomery County. The right shoulder and two right lanes of southbound 270 before I-370 will be shut down at least until Monday, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote Wednesday evening. There is currently no estimated time for lanes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
