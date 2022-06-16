Sinkhole Closes Part Of 270 In Montgomery County

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland... Northwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland... * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 324 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claylick, or near Greencastle, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include... Hagerstown, Municipal Stadium, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Smithsburg, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Mount Aetna, Mount Lena, San Mar, Long Meadow, Wolfsville, Halfway, Maugansville, Myersville, Cavetown, Funkstown, Leitersburg, Sabillasville and Fort Ritchie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. By The National Weather Service, Sterling, Va.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO