Session Results: Preventing Substance Use & Addiction. Without a doubt, the opioid epidemic has taken a devastating toll on our state. It is an urgent and pressing health crisis that impacts our people’s quality of life and our state’s ability to reach our potential. We are not alone, as more than 100,000 Americans died of a drug overdose last year alone. Kentucky's overdose deaths skyrocketed last year, fueled by the increased use of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be deadly even in very small amounts. In 2021, 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses, an almost 15% increase from the previous year, with fentanyl identified in 1,639% or 72.8% of the deaths, according to the state's annual Overdose Fatality Report released earlier this week.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO