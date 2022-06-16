ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

24-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Wednesday night, say police

By Katie Carter
WTVC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life...

newschannel9.com

WDEF

Police charge suspect in Friday’s police incident

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a suspect for the Brainerd incident Friday night in which one officer was injured. Police were responding to a call when several suspects fled in vehicles. They say an occupant of one of them fired shots at officers, who fired back. No...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police investigate two women shot in Southside parking lot

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two women in a Southside parking lot off of Main Street over the weekend. It happened around 1 AM early Sunday morning in the parking lot between the Choo-Choo and Main. Police officers actually heard a loud argument in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
supertalk929.com

JCPD: Body found near train track identified as Etowah, Tennessee resident

Johnson City Police have announced the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend near a known homeless camp off of State of Franklin Road. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in the death of 24-year-old Meghan Carter of Etowah, Tennessee. Her body was discovered near railroad tracks.
ETOWAH, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
CNHI

911 call details frantic moments after fatal shooting

A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office captain said Tuesday investigators have found no link between a Chatsworth man who was shot and killed earlier this month in southern Whitfield County and the people who live in the house that he was shot outside of. Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, was shot on Saturday, June 11, around 6:54 p.m. outside of a house at 1983 Riverbend Road.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

RINGGOLD, GA. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating Crystal Gail Sanders. Sanders was reported missing from Monticello, Kentucky. She was last seen in Ringgold, Georgia near the Hampton Inn on 06/18/22. She is 5 foot 7' with brown hair and green eyes. She is...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Missing Kentucky Woman Last Seen in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Ringgold. 45 year old Crystal Gail Summers of Monticello, Ky. has been reported missing from her home in Kentucky. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn off of exit 350 and Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold on Saturday, June 18, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Georgia Woman Arrested Following Multiple Gas Drive-Off’s

A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
WDEF

Two Shootings Reported in Chattanooga Wednesday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Additional Information on Deadly Construction Accident in Floyd County

At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case, officials said. A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Third arrest, new information on McCallie shooting

UPDATE: U.S. Attorney in Knoxville confirms the gun charges against Garrian King and Rodney Junior Harris. They have both been indicted by a grand jury for possession of a weapon by felons from the McCallie Avenue shootings investigation. “The indictment alleges that on or about June 5, 2022, in the...

Community Policy