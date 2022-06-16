24-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Wednesday night, say police

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a suspect for the Brainerd incident Friday night in which one officer was injured. Police were responding to a call when several suspects fled in vehicles. They say an occupant of one of them fired shots at officers, who fired back. No...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of two women in a Southside parking lot off of Main Street over the weekend. It happened around 1 AM early Sunday morning in the parking lot between the Choo-Choo and Main. Police officers actually heard a loud argument in...
Johnson City Police have announced the identity of the woman found dead over the weekend near a known homeless camp off of State of Franklin Road. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in the death of 24-year-old Meghan Carter of Etowah, Tennessee. Her body was discovered near railroad tracks.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Mercantile is moving to Gateway Antiques Mall in Fort Oglethorpe. But staff say the location they are leaving behind is a building in disrepair. “On a day that it rains, this place is like a sieve. It just, it leaks everywhere — on our furniture;...
A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office captain said Tuesday investigators have found no link between a Chatsworth man who was shot and killed earlier this month in southern Whitfield County and the people who live in the house that he was shot outside of. Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, was shot on Saturday, June 11, around 6:54 p.m. outside of a house at 1983 Riverbend Road.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Video shows former Chattanooga mayoral candidate Monty Bell was arrested outside of City Council Tuesday. A CPD officer told us they were informed by the HCSO that Bell had a warrant out for contempt of court.
RINGGOLD, GA. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating Crystal Gail Sanders. Sanders was reported missing from Monticello, Kentucky. She was last seen in Ringgold, Georgia near the Hampton Inn on 06/18/22. She is 5 foot 7' with brown hair and green eyes. She is...
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Sunday, June 19, 2022) We're now learning a crash on I-75 Northbound Saturday morning sent seven people to the hospital, including 5 children. Chattanooga Police Sergeant Rob Simmons says a family was in their Ford F-150 when crashed near the Lee Highway exit. He says...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say a man faces several charges after shooting a 41-year-old woman Tuesday night. The shooting happened a little before 10 p.m. on the 3900 block of Blanchard Street. Police say the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Antwan Cook, was in a "heated verbal altercation"...
A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A teacher with Bradley County Schools faces 2 assault charges in Hamilton County, after police say he became angry that someone used the 'R-word' at a recent neighborhood party. The teacher has a daughter with Down syndrome, according to an affidavit we obtained. Hamilton County...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents are calling for more oversight and funding at the Rhea County Animal Shelter after some say a dog was dropped off and left in a cage outside during after hours. The controversy started with a social media post showing the dog left outside the...
At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case, officials said. A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed...
UPDATE: U.S. Attorney in Knoxville confirms the gun charges against Garrian King and Rodney Junior Harris. They have both been indicted by a grand jury for possession of a weapon by felons from the McCallie Avenue shootings investigation. “The indictment alleges that on or about June 5, 2022, in the...
