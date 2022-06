Zach Reks was not listed in the Texas Rangers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Reks started in yesterday's loss to the Tigers but will move to the bench for the series finale. Kole Calhoun will start in left field, Adolis Garcia will cover right field, Brad Miller will take a spin at designated hitter, and Ezequiel Duran will bat seventh as the team's third baseman.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO