Doctor Who's David Tennant to reunite with Derek Jacobi's Master

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Who's David Tennant will reunite with Derek Jacobi's Master in an audio adventure. Fifteen years to the day after the pair starred in classic episode 'Utopia' – which brought The Master back to Doctor Who – the pair will reunite in Big Finish audio adventure boxset The War Master:...

Michael J. Fox Delivers Heartcrushing Update on Career Due to Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is updating fans about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Back to the Future star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, raising awareness for the disease. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. During a chat on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, Fox got real about the difficulty he has with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
'Girl in the Picture' Trailer Uncovers a Decades Long Case of Lost Identity

In 2017, Skye Borgman shocked the world with her documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. The story told the tale of a young woman and her family’s plight of fighting off a predator seeking to take her from them. And now, five years later, Borgman and her team are back to bring us another absolutely bonkers true-crime-based story. Girl in the Picture will follow the heartbreaking tale of Sharon Marshall and her father, Franklin Floyd, who made his daughter’s life a living hell. Dropping on Netflix on July 6, the streaming service has released a heart-pounding trailer for what’s to come in their newest documentary.
The Flash just revealed answer to Arrow's biggest mystery

The Flash spoilers follow. The Flash brought in a huge tie-in to Arrow in its latest episode by answering a longstanding John Diggle mystery. In this week's (June 15) season eight episode 'The Man in the Yellow Tie', Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) is visited by Diggle (David Ramsey) and his cube, revealing that he has spent years traversing the Earth trying to open the box once again.
EastEnders - Sharon is on fire at the moment

Her loyalty to Linda, frenemy relationship with Kat, sibling relationship with Zack, bitchy feud with Sam and back behind the club office where she belongs. She really is the Queen of Walford. independent woman that she right now please Kate Oates & Chris Clenshaw. Her loyalty to Linda, frenemy relationship...
Brian Cox: Seven Days on Mars

I was surprised not to find a thread on this programme, shown last night (17 Jun) on BBC2. If there is one, please point me to it!. It was fascinating from beginning to end - especially when returning each day to check whether the previous day's upload had worked. So...
Who, after Wendy Richard, was the 2nd most recognisable face of the original EE cast?

It is well-documented that EE creator, Julia Smith, wanted to assemble a cast of, largely, then-unknowns to star in her new project Eastenders. Of course, there were a few exceptions, the main one being Are You Being Served and Carry On actress Wendy Richard. Others may have been known by viewers previously so who was your second most-recognisable original cast member?
Did anyone here work at TVC in 1981?

The other day, bizarrely on the ITV programme 'This Morning' a Blue Peter memory box, buried in 1981, was dug up. Apparently, in 1981 a new car park was built at TVC, so Blue Peter buried a box full of things to reflect life in 1981. Fast forward to 2022...
Marvel's Wonder Man

A new Disney+ series is in development with Wonder Man as the main character. It's being brought to the screen by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man behind Shang Chi and Andrew Guest who was involved with Brooklyn Nine Nine and Community. I'm not overly familiar with Wonder Man but he...
The Lazarus Project - Sky weekly pace - no spoilers

Certainly not a new basic concept namely folk going back in time to fix things, in a Groundhog Day sort of way in this instance, but I thought the first episode was done in a lively way and enjoyed it overall. Stars Pappa Essiedu. Posts: 3,404. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
What were the truly worst exit scenes you have seen over the years

Well tonight was terrible involving Cathy. So Brian forgives her kissing another bloke and she says that they are not good for each other because she dont love him enough. And then leaves Weatherfield just like that. Wow. Why ao quick. Did she have time to pack a suitcase. owen10...
Who Do You Want to be the host presenters and why?

I thought let me contribute something in a positive way (for once) I want Ukrainian presenters but if that fails then AJ Odudu needs involvement. I want Ukrainian presenters but if that fails then AJ Odudu needs involvement. Literally that. I'm torn on whether all 3 hosts should be Ukrainian...
Would EE's Peggy have become a similarly iconic character...

..had original actress, Jo Warne, continued to play the part?. The latest nod to classic matriarch Peggy is Sam naming her newly-acquired club after her. My question is, would Warne's Peggy have been held in similar esteem or was the status the character gained solely down to the acting skills of the late Dame Barbara Windsor??
Hollyoaks - The Warren Fox Discussion Thread

Cormac Ranger (Heart attack after being beaten) Are there any fans of the Hollyoaks serial killer or has he always been an unpopular character over the last 16 years?. Bad actor and bad character. Him threatening Damon was laughable tonight. I was a fan of the character but he’s at...
Ekin Su vs Danica showdown

Im not bothered. After tonight the less I see and hear from Ekin Sue the better. In fact I’ve muted her all through this episode. So I’m with Danica. Can’t wait to think whose she’s picked. Will. Laugh if it’s Luca. Though Gemma was getting tired...
Completely surprise/unspoilered events in soap

Last night's not-surprise return of Wendy in Corrie (since it had been plugged in advance) got me wondering, what plot developments or occurrences in any of the soaps can people remember that were completely unexpected due to their lack of being spoilered?. I'm not including things like whodunnit or who's...
How does BBC internal accounting work?

I was thinking this after watching the wonderful Stereophonics concert last night. The programme itself was made for BBC Wales. In Wales, it went out on BBC1. However, it was also on across the rest of the UK on BBC2. Does the cost of the programme (rights, production etc.) come...
Stranger Things writers share weird new Vecna detail

Stranger Things spoilers for season 4, part 1 follow. Stranger Things' writers have addressed a "weird" detail relating to Vecna and his name. Fans of the Netflix series were introduced to the terrifying demonic being in the most recent episodes, though learnt in episode 7 that he is actually Henry Creel, the son of the wrongly-convicted Victor Creel.
