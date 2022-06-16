Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground On 3.4-Million-Square-Foot Industrial Development

Stream Realty Partners has officially broken ground on a 3.4-million-square-foot, multi-building development in one of the nation’s most robust industrial submarkets.

20 East at 12955 FM 2932 in Mesquite is expected to deliver in two phases. The first phase will include 1.8 million square feet across three buildings, with the second phase adding three buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet. Stream, a national real estate services, development, and investment company, is developing, leasing, and managing the industrial park.

The development offers build-to-suit potential and building expandability. Modern amenities and features will include heavy trailer storage and car parking, the ability to fully secure the park, and a building variety that meets the growing demand in the area.

20 East’s location is prime for productivity, with access directly off Interstate 20 and FM 2932. The development, part of Mesquite’s growing master-planned business corridor called Trinity Pointe, is close to Interstates 635, 30, 45, and 35, offering ideal logistics to prospective tenants. Located east of downtown Dallas, Mesquite offers some of the most sought-after labor in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Mesquite and Stream Realty Partners have a longstanding and valued relationship, and we are excited for them to build the largest industrial park in Kaufman County,” said Mesquite Mayor Daniel Aleman, Jr in a statement. “The 20 East at Trinity Pointe business park will bring many opportunities for job growth and additional commercial development to this area.”

Phase one of the project will include three warehouses that sit on 192 acres of land. Buildings can be leased in whole or part and offer build-to-suit office space. Building one boasts 294,063 square feet, 36-foot clear height, and a rear-loading configuration. Buildings two and three will be 1,009,360 square feet and 485,550 square feet, respectively. Both offer 40-foot clear height and cross-dock loading configurations. Phase two of the project includes a planned speculative three-building layout with 1.6 million square feet on 92 acres or build-to-suit opportunities.

“Stream could not be more excited to bring 20 East to the City of Mesquite,” said Matt Dornak, Managing Director at Stream Dallas. “This development will provide both the eastern side of the Metroplex and the Interstate 20 corridor with much-needed industrial space attracting tenants in the logistics and distribution space. Mesquite’s pro-business position, growing population base, and access to labor make it a great city to partner with.”

Dornak and Ridley Culp, a Senior Associate, will manage the leasing of 20 East.

