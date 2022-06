TOMS RIVER — Saying its decision was prompted by resident complaints, this Ocean County township has instituted a summer curfew for the third consecutive year. A release on the Toms River Township website Wednesday indicated that the start of the curfew would be pushed back an hour from 2021, from 10 p.m. last year to 11 p.m. for this summer, just as the 2021 curfew had been advanced one hour from the 9 p.m. mark set during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.

