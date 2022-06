A block party, dances, poetry, art, and marches are among the many ways to observe Juneteenth this year in Boston. The Boston Juneteenth Committee leads the way with its 12th Annual Emancipation Observance. In collaboration with the National Center for African American Artists, this year’s event will start with a march at 1:00 P.M. from the Boys & Girls Club at 115 Warren Street and end at the Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists at 300 Walnut Avenue. The formal 90 minute program begins at the museum at 4 p.m. with the site open for activities at 2:30 p.m.

