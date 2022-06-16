ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Parish Milton Yard Sale to be held on Saturday, June 18

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Parish Milton Yard Sale to be held on Saturday, June 18. The First Parish yard sale is back! First Parish in Milton is holding a yard sale...

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
Grayson Ty to play June 22 concert – Milton Summer Concert Series

Grayson Ty to play June 22 concert – Milton Summer Concert Series. Concerts take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green in front of Milton Town Hall. June 22, 2022 (Wednesday) Grayson Ty. Sponsored by: Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Milton.
MILTON, MA
Listed: A waterfront home in Westford with decks and views galore

Summer weather in New England may be fleeting, but this waterfront Westford home offers endless opportunities to take advantage of the warmth — and the views. The three-story colonial is set back from the street, allowing for unobstructed views of Nabnasset Pond from nearly every room. The 2,329-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and just as many decks, one of which has a built-in hot tub.
WESTFORD, MA
On the Market: A Milton Estate Nestled in the Middle of Blue Hills

With this spacious house, you gain a private entrance to over 7,000 acres of conservation land fit for hiking, horseback riding, and more. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $12,995,000. Size: 9,008 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 7.
MILTON, MA
Pet of the Week: The doctor is in

LOWELL — The doctor is in! How could we not post the dignified and charismatic Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz on Father’s Day? Currently in residence at Lowell Humane Society, volunteers report he has a ton of personality, particularly when his food bowl is empty. When that occurs, the good...
LOWELL, MA
Inside the US Open food concessions at Brookline's Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Thousands of people are enjoying a rare event in Massachusetts, the U.S. Open, being hosted through Sunday at Brookline's "The Country Club." Hot food was a hot item at the U.S. Open Day 2 in Brookline. Spectators were taking advantage of what they called reasonable prices...
BROOKLINE, MA
Second-annual Juneteenth celebration held in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

BOSTON — The second-annual, community-wide Juneteenth celebration in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood was held on Saturday, one day before the official federal holiday. Music and dancing filled Martini Memorial Shell Park for "Juneteenth Joy: Focus on Freedom." Booths were also set up in the park to help educate people about the Juneteenth holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Thousands celebrate Juneteenth in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people celebrated Juneteenth across Boston on Saturday after two years of virtual events. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and was declared a federal holiday last year. At Hyde Park, community leaders told crowds that while slavery was officially ended with the freeing of slaves in Galveston, Texas, the U.S. is still facing its effects.
BOSTON, MA
Superintendent Jette releases updates for week of June 16, 2022

Superintendent Jette releases updates for week of June 16, 2022. This week’s highlights include Good Luck to MHS Baseball!, Thank You to our MPS Retirees, Health Updates, MHS Achieve Class Grow Racks, MFE Teacher of the Year, MPS Summer, and more. From The Desk Of The SuperintendentFrom The Desk...
MILTON, MA
9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Developer plans 5-story apartment building in downtown Beverly

BEVERLY — A developer has filed plans with the city to build a five-story apartment building in the heart of downtown Beverly. The new building would be built on the current municipal parking lot behind the Family Dollar storefront building. The project would include a renovation of that building, and the demolition of a one-story addition at the back to make room for the new apartments.
BEVERLY, MA
Collection of rare, exotic animals rescued from U-Haul in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of rare and exotic animals were rescued from the back of a U-Haul in Cambridge on Monday, according to a statement released by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Among the menagerie of animals rescued were two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three parrots,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Project of the Month: Callahan Construction Managers completes Anden - a new residential development located at Weymouth Landing

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.
WEYMOUTH, MA

