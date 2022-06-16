Acadiana Live: Sheriff Mark Garber Youth Golf Clinic & Tournament

With the opening of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," nationwide this Friday, the King of Rock 'n' Roll is back in the building. Elvis mania is everywhere, even in the examining rooms of a prominent Lafayette plastic surgeon.
A highly touted kicker has joined Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Peyton Woodring, from Lafayette, Louisiana, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Saturday. Out of Ascension Episcopal, Woodring also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Air Force and Louisiana. While Woodring does not have a 247Sports rating, he is rated 5-stars by Kohl’s Kicking:
For the first time since the "Changing Channels" series began last year, we have a radio move to report. More on that in just a little bit, but first, let's take a look at the latest moves on the local TV front. It's time for the latest edition of "Changing Channels."
LSU head coach Jay Johnson, one year into his tenure at LSU, will now replace both full-time assistant head coaches before next season. After Dan Fitzgerald’s departure on Wednesday for a head coaching job at the University of Kansas, it was announced on Friday Jason Kelly, LSU’s pitching coach, also accepted a head coaching job […]
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 has proved to be a deadly year in Toledo Bend with at least seven deaths reported in the area since February. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Heath Bragg says three of these deaths happened in June with two of them occurring back to back just last weekend.
An extra 30 days has brought two more applications for Lafayette Police Chief - but still no applicants from outside Louisiana. LCG officials called it a "national search," but so far the seven people who have applied are all from Louisiana.
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested fugitive Gabrielle Brett Joseph, 43, of Lake Charles, LA, for his involvement in the theft of items from a residence on January 03, 2019. Joseph and two others were hired to pack up and move the contents of a residence on Maverick Street,...
Pizza Village will open a Breaux Bridge location and have plans to open franchised locations across the Gulf South region, company officials announced Thursday. The popular Lafayette eatery that last year marked its 50th anniversary will build a 4,500-square-foot location at the corner of Rees Street and Lakes Boulevard. It will feature a bar/patio area, drive-thru access along with an open kitchen concept similar to the Moss Street location.
When Grant Cannatella and his five siblings were growing up, they knew that when their parents went to New Orleans for a weekend, they would return with a muffaletta from Central Grocery. But it wasn’t until about 20 years ago that Cannatella, the fourth-generation owner of the Chas Cannatella &...
There once was a time along Louisiana’s coastline when the threat of $5 a gallon at the gas pumps was not all bad. Those were the days when oil and gas was the dominant industry in Lafayette's economy. Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist and the BORSF endowed chair in...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries licensing office located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge will shut down between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24. The temporary closure is needed for workers to eliminate a backlog of applications. LDWF says while the...
A decade-old Lafayette restaurant has decided to close its doors but will be setting up at Moncus Park on weekends. The Rusted Rooster on St. Landry Street has been serving up delicious breakfast and lunch for the past decade and has become a favorite for many. The plan was to...
Gov. John Bel Edwards made Juneteenth an official state holiday last year, but this is the first time the Friday before June 19 is being treated as a full-fledged holiday in Louisiana. State offices will be closed today, and state employees are scheduled to be off. “Juneteenth honors the day...
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — News 10 employees pitched in to help United Way of Acadiana give J.W. Faulk Elementary School a face lift on Friday. Carlee Alm-LaBar, who works with United Way of Acadiana, said the organization partners with businesses in Acadiana every year for their day of action.
The owners of Champagne's Bakery in Henderson have announced that they will be closing their doors. The bakery began in Breaux Bridge has been operated by the Champagne family for some 134 years. The family did say that the Breaux Bridge location will continue to produce wholesale bread. But: what...
A mini-petting zoo in Lafayette is the perfect stop for the kids this summer. With the kids being out of school, trying to find things for them to do can get aggravating and expen$ive. We've got something that will not only keep the kids occupied for a little while, but...
Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator and Supervisor at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, joined News15 at Noon to show off Libby! She needs a home, could you be her perfect fit?. Meet Libby! A Cattle Dog Mix at LASCC Needing A Forever Home. Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator and Supervisor at...
