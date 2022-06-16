ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DR Congo to combat sectarian 'stigmatisation' amid Rwanda tensions

By Michel Lunanga
AFP
 3 days ago
Protestors in Goma on Wednesday carried a poster supporting the Congolese army /AFP

The Democratic Republic of Congo has pledged to combat stigmatisation and "manhunts," the national broadcaster said Thursday, a day after an anti-Rwanda protest descended into sectarian looting.

Friction between the DRC and its eastern neighbour Rwanda has surged in the past few weeks over the M23 rebel group.

The government in the DRC's capital Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, a charge that Rwanda has repeatedly denied.

On Wednesday, several thousand people protested against Rwanda in the eastern city of Goma, rushing the border post with the country and later ransacking Rwandan-owned businesses.

According to an AFP reporter present, some protesters also stopped cars to search for Rwandan nationals -- or speakers of the country's national language Kinyarwanda.

The Congolese High Defence Council, which is chaired by the president, has ordered the interior minister and police chief to "take all necessary measures to avoid stigmatisation and manhunts," a government spokesman said.

The council also recommended suspending agreements with Rwanda, spokesman Patrick Muyaya was quoted on DRC's national broadcaster on Thursday as saying.

Relations between Kinshasa and Kigali have been strained since the mass arrival in DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of slaughtering Tutsis during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

But relations have nosedived over a recent resurgence on fighting by the M23.

A primarily Congolese Tutsi militia that is one of scores of armed groups in eastern DRC, the M23 leapt to global prominence in 2012 when it captured Goma.

It was forced out shortly afterwards in a joint offensive by UN troops and the Congolese army.

The rebels resumed fighting last November after accusing the Kinshasa government of failing to respect a 2009 agreement under which the army was to incorporate its fighters.

Clashes intensified in March, causing thousands of people to flee, and on Monday the rebels took the trading town of Bunagana.

Related
US News and World Report

Kenya Calls for Immediate Deployment of Regional Force to Eastern Congo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday called for the immediate deployment of a new regional military force to try to stop rebel violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC), which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to...
POLITICS
International Business Times

UK Pushes On With Plan To Deport Migrants To Rwanda

Britain pressed on with its strategy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda on Wednesday and is planning further flights despite a last-minute intervention by European judges that grounded the first plane minutes before it was due to depart. The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rwandan government hits back at ‘insulting’ criticism over migrants plan

The Rwandan government has hit back at “insulting” criticism of plans to relocate migrants from the UK.Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the east African nation’s administration, said opponents were “missing the bigger picture” about the efforts being made to improve the standard of living in the country and offer better opportunities so they do not lose their young people to “Europe” as well as provide a safe haven for refugees.Speaking to reporters in Kigali on Tuesday as the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Ms Makolo said: “There’s a point that we want to get across as Africans, that...
IMMIGRATION
#Rwanda Genocide#Dr Congo#United Nations#Congolese#Drc#Rwandan#Hutus#Tutsis
AFP

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Too costly to countenance?

On Taiwan's tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China. In addition, studded into the waters are outlying islands like the Penghu chain -- bristling with radar and missiles pointing straight out into the strait.  
POLITICS
BBC

African brain drain: '90% of my friends want to leave'

A new survey of more than 4,500 young people in Africa, aged 18-24, has found that 52% of them are likely to consider emigrating in the next few years, citing economic hardship and education opportunities as the top reasons. The BBC spoke to five young people in Nigeria and South Africa who said they do not feel safe in their countries and lack access to work opportunities, but for those in Ghana the picture looks very different.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

On US border, Mexican trans social worker offers expert advice

Mexican trans social worker Brigitte Baltazar saw her dreams shattered when she was deported from the United States, where she had fought for 20 years for a better life. Baltazar was a 14-year-old boy when she illegally entered the United States, where she labored on farms picking tomatoes, dreaming of studying medicine.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US condemns India party official's remarks on prophet

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Prophet Mohammed that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
RELIGION
AFP

59 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 59 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said Saturday. More than four million people have been stranded by flood water," Hossain said, adding that nearly the entire region was without electricity. 
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Support for refugees rises, survey finds, amid Ukraine war exodus

WARSAW — The world has become more compassionate towards refugees, according to a survey by pollster Ipsos published on Friday, a finding it said suggested the war in Ukraine had increased public openness to people fleeing war or oppression. Some 78% of people in 28 countries believe those escaping...
IMMIGRATION
travelnoire.com

The Black Expat: A Jamaican Living In Uganda

Meet Lysandra, a Jamaican living in Uganda in East Africa. While there are many similarities between island life in Jamaica and Uganda, there is much to learn too. From similar foods to culture shock, this Black expat has a wealth of knowledge and is sharing it all here. In this...
AFRICA
AFP

In a parched land, Iraqi gazelles dying of hunger

Gazelles at an Iraqi wildlife reserve are dropping dead from hunger, making them the latest victims in a country where climate change is compounding hardships after years of war. - Barren soil - At three other Iraqi reserves further north, the number of rhim gazelles has fallen by 25 percent in the past three years to 224 animals, according to an agriculture ministry official who asked to remain anonymous.
ANIMALS
AFP

AFP

