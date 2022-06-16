ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Swiss National Bank Raises Rates in Shock Move, Ready for More

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERN (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move on Thursday and said it was ready to hike further, joining other central banks in tightening monetary policy to fight resurgent inflation. The central bank increased...

