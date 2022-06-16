ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growth Woes After Swiss, UK Rate Hikes Drag European Shares to 16-Month Lows

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - European stocks tumbled to their lowest levels in 16 months on Thursday after policy tightening in Britain and Switzerland fuelled fresh worries about the impact of inflation on the global economy. Already under pressure at the open after the U.S. Federal Reserve's big interest rate hike on...

