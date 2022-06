Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. "I think we share the view that a settlement would be a better way forward, but as long as you don't have an agreement, you have no agreement."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO