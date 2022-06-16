ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan Hosts Military Symposium U.S. Hopes Will Help Contain China

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Military commanders from Japan, the United States, South Korea, the Philippines and fourteen other countries met in Tokyo this week for a gathering that Washington hopes will help forge cooperation between nations that can help it contain China. The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) was started...

www.usnews.com

The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA

