ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VinFast Parts Ways With Four Top Executives as It Readies Expansion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Four senior executives at Vietnam's VinFast have left the electric vehicle startup as it prepares to launch its first overseas model and roll out a network of showrooms in the United States and Europe, the company said. The recent round of departures comes as VinFast prepares to...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

U.K. Intelligence: 15,000 Russian Millionaires Take Flight Over Sanctions Concerns

Roughly 15,000 of Russia’s millionaires are attempting to flee the country in protest of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and amid fears of the effects of devastating international sanctions, British intelligence assesses. [. READ:. Russia’s Ukraine Failures Shake China’s Taiwan Plans ]. The...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Taps Former Military Chief as Defence Minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
US News and World Report

Russia’s Ukraine Failures Shake China’s Taiwan Plans

In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, one global actor has watched with particular interest as it calculates its own future plans. China during the Ukraine crisis has publicly appeared more emboldened than ever about its ambitions for Taiwan, the island nation over which it similarly claims dominion but which, unlike the sovereign former Soviet state, is recognized only by a dwindling number of minor countries.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hackers Crash Internet as 'Russian Davos' Adjusts to New Reality

(Reuters) -Hackers on Friday delayed the start of President Vladimir Putin's speech to Russia's flagship economic forum, shorn of strong Western participation as Russia adjusts to the "new reality" of life under Western sanctions. State companies made a point of publicly signing deals and many firms had stalls with floor-to-ceiling...
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

North Korea reports outbreak of unidentified new illness

North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal illness, exacerbating the health situation in a country already under pressure due to the spread of Covid-19. Quarantine and aid sent. According to the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Silos on Ukraine Border Would Keep Grain Out of Russian Hands, Says U.S.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Temporary silos on Ukraine's border would be intended to prevent Russia from stealing Ukrainian grain and make sure the country's winter harvest is not lost due to a lack of storage, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday. But, during a visit to the United...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Samsung Electronics#Vehicles#Reuters
TechCrunch

This isn’t the company I expected to try and open the IPO window

Hell, Reltio and Clio recently hit $100 million ARR, and there were a host of other names that we could have put into an IPO list for the current year if the market had held up a few quarters longer. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Steps up Heavy Crude Imports as Biden Blasts Profiteering

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Rates on U.S. 30-Year Mortgages See Biggest One-Week Increase Since 1987

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. housing finance giant Freddie Mac said on Thursday the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by more than half a percentage point to 5.78%, the greatest one-week jump in 35 years. Rates on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
TechCrunch

DX exits stealth mode looking to help developer teams be more productive

Back in early 2020, DX co-founder Abi Noda was working as a product manager at GitHub and was tasked with figuring out what was slowing down the engineering team. He was given a set of metrics to look into ranging from lead time to deployment, but none provided insight into what was actually impacting or driving those numbers. He decided to go rogue and start interviewing developers. Patterns quickly emerged.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Plateau at 100,000 New Infections Each Day

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have plateaued at around 100,000 new daily infections on average for the last month or so, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. While the number is significantly less than what was reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Integrating sustainability into climate finance by quantifying the co-benefits and market impact of carbon projects

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 137 (2022) Cite this article. High-quality development rooted in low-carbon growth, new jobs, energy security, and environmental quality will be a critical part of achieving multiple sustainable development goals (SDGs). Doing this will require the dramatic scaling up of new climate finance while maximizing co-benefits across multiple outcomes, including for local communities. We developed a comprehensive methodology to identify different levels of local co-benefits, followed by an econometric analysis to assess how the market values co-benefits through the clean development mechanism. We find that projects with a likelihood of delivering the highest co-benefits received a 30.4% higher price compared to projects with the lowest co-benefits. Project quality indicators such as the Gold Standard, in conveying higher likelihood of co-benefits, conferred a significant price premium between 6.6% and 29%. Our methodology of aligning co-benefits with SDGs and the results of co-benefits valued by the markets indicate approaches to bolstering social and political support for climate finance.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Transcript of AP Interview With President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A transcript of an Oval Office interview Thursday with President Joe Biden by AP White House reporter Josh Boak. Where the audio recording of the interview is unclear, ellipses or a notation that the recording was unintelligible are used. AP: I wanted to thank you for...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Online Czech Grocery Rohlik Raises 220 Million Euros in Further Financing Round

(Reuters) - Rohlik Group has raised 220 million euros in Series D financing round led by Belgian investor Sofina, the Czech-based online grocery said on Friday. The group said the new round put the firm's valuation above the C series last July, which made it a unicorn with valuation of 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The rise of API-first companies, in fintech and beyond

API-first companies aren’t a new thing, but I have been paying more attention to them since TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, where I moderated a panel conversation with Plaid CTO Jean-Denis Greze. Plaid is a fintech company, yes, but it’s not just in fintech that API solutions are on the rise — and helping solve a great range of problems. — Anna.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy