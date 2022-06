The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is apparently gearing up to pull Juul e-cigarettes off the market, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday per individuals familiar with the matter. Juul has for years proven controversial, having been "blamed for fueling a surge of underage vaping," the Journal writes. The company has been working ever since to revive its image, both in the eyes of regulators and consumers. In 2020, the FDA asked e-cigarette companies to submit applications for review if they wanted to keep their products on the market. The agency's impending decision regarding Juul is a part of that analysis. The...

HEALTH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO