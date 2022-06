When we think of fathers, we’re inclined to think of people who make a difference in the lives of others each and every day. Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber board member Mark Tucker is a stellar example of this. As the Executive Director of United Way in Coeur d’Alene, Tucker works everyday to engage community members for the most positive widespread impact. He truly embodies the fatherly values of service and relationship, and it is these very values that make our region the unique community it is. But according to Mark, that begins with its members.

