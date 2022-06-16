ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Muggy conditions today, scattered showers likely

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will feel muggy and there will be scattered showers throughout the day, but it turns drier into the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHpsu_0gCVvlog00

NEXT: Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper-80s. There will be a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm through the day.

A cold front moves through Friday night and much cooler and drier air moves in.

Saturday will be windy under partly sunny skies.

Father's Day Sunday will be partly sunny and still breezy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjNjD_0gCVvlog00

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers, possibly a thunderstorm during the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High of 74.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler and less humid. High of 73.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 76.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 78.

CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/15 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80. A batch of showers -- perhaps a few rumbles of thunder or even a strong storm to the west -- will push through late tonight into tomorrow morning. Then there's another chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the day and at night. In between, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms. As for this weekend, it will be cooler, breezy and less humid with highs in the 70s.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
UPI News

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
