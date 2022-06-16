Muggy conditions today, scattered showers likely

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will feel muggy and there will be scattered showers throughout the day, but it turns drier into the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

NEXT: Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper-80s. There will be a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm through the day.

A cold front moves through Friday night and much cooler and drier air moves in.

Saturday will be windy under partly sunny skies.

Father's Day Sunday will be partly sunny and still breezy.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers, possibly a thunderstorm during the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High of 74.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler and less humid. High of 73.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 76.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 78.